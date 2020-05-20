From now on, what happens after an accident will be taken into account

New driving assistance systems will also be evaluated

The crash tests EuroNCAP, the European benchmark for classifying car safety, will increase its demand by including an assessment of the protection that follows an accident and promote the latest advances in driver assistance technology.

EuroNCAP has announced new measures in its crash tests that will make them even more demanding. From now on, this independent body will evaluate the protection offered by a vehicle after an accident, in addition to promoting the latest driver assistance technology.

In order to see what happens once a loss occurs, EuroNCAP will implement in his tests a new mobile barrier in frontal crash tests in motion. This new solution comes to replace the deformable barrier test that has been in force for 23 years. In addition to seeing what protection the car offers for the occupants, it will be possible to measure how the front structures of the car can influence the possible injuries of those who travel in the opposite vehicle.

Another change that EuroNCAP has announced is its tests have to do with the one that measures the consequences of a side crash. In it the speed and the mass used. It should be remembered that this type of hit is the second leading cause of death or serious injury in a traffic accident.

As for the latest technologies, tests will be added for systems that until now were not taken into account, such as the fatigue detector or the driver distraction detector. “Improving the safety of a car is not just about more airbags or better driver assistance systems. Post-crash safety also plays a vital role in accident survival,” sources have said. EuroNCAP.

