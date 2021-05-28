EuroNCAP: Genesis comes through the front door and Citroën, as always

EuroNCAP, as we already mentioned a few weeks ago, has started 2021 calmly. That does not imply that it is not 100% committed to the safety of the new models that are coming to market. Now come back with a new round of test that you will surely like them. Especially because it has tried two models of a new brand that is not yet for sale in our country or continent. The third, in discord, if he is known.

We refer to Genesis, the signature hyundai premium. As we already told you some time ago, this new brand will land in Europe once summer comes into our lives. For this, it will have the invaluable help of two of its best-selling models in the American continent. We refer to the G80 saloon and to all way GV80. The third model that has undergone this round of testing is the new generation of the Citroën C4 Surprised?

EuroNCAP gives 5 stars to the Genesis and 4 to the Citroën C4

As you can imagine, three models that have faced these EuroNCAP tests They have surpassed them with flying colors. Some better than others, but with a score more than enough to keep up with what the market demands. And you will wonder How will the Genesis models have performed? Well, the G80 and GV80 have deserved the highest note, with five stars each. In this way they demonstrate their premium character.

For his part, Citroën C4 has left with a bittersweet taste in the mouth. Yes, because the French model has everything to succeed and, at the last moment, fails. The commercial policy of including the equipment of minimum active safety, according to which versions, he has been penalized. In addition, EuroNCAP has not been able to count on a second unit, with this endowment, to contrast the result. In this way you have to settle for 4 stars.

However, if you want to take a look at the results of the tests, here we leave you a summary table that explains them perfectly. Hopefully Citroën improves the score of the new C4 by including more active safety equipment as standard in the near future.

Summary table of results by model and test …

Model

Passive Safety (Adults) Passive Safety (Children) Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection Active Safety Final Score Passive Safety Model (Adults) Passive Safety (Children) Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection Active Safety Final Score Citroën C4 76% 83% 57% 63% 4 Genesis G80 stars 91% 87% 77% 91% 5 stars Genesis GV80 91% 87% 66% 88% 5 stars

