Eurona turns to Hisky to offer IoT in remote locations | News | Communications

Eurona has launched a new satellite solution to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services in the most remote locations based on the Hisky Smartellite technology.

This service is the first Ka band IoT communication system in Spain. Through the ability that Hispasat offered in this frequency band, users of the Spanish operator will thus be able to have quick and easy connectivity anywhere, as well as other voice services (Push to talk) and data.

Specifically, the Smartellite solution from technology provider Hisky it connects in real time the different sensors located throughout the territory with the satellite network. In this way, this technology adapts to the new times and revolutionizes satellite communication services, making them accessible and affordable.

Hisky technology has three types of devices depending on your application. It can be a fixed terminal, which fits in the palm of your hand, and can be installed in renewable plants, electricity towers, livestock farms or even in dams for the management of water resources. It also has a static terminal that will make critical personal communications possible; as location and rescue activities for sports and risk activities. Likewise, Eurona, Hispasat and Hisky are working on the development of a mobile solution which may soon be used in mobility services (cars, boats, etc).

Eurona expands the portfolio of its B2B clients

In this way, Eurona expands its portfolio of products and services and makes real applications such as environmental monitoring, greenhouse control, livestock monitoring or machinery control in the sector. SmartAgro.

Likewise, it allows the monitoring of meters or even the remote control of the distribution and electricity generation network in the energy sector. For its part, it also enables the control of merchandise, the connection of ATMs and unattended points of sale, the detection of fires, the management of water resources or the control of floods, among other actions.

According to Fernando Ojeda, CEO of Eurona, “The incorporation of this technology is part of our commitment to innovation in the telecommunications sector and responds to our original philosophy and our objective of connecting remote areas with state-of-the-art solutions, adapted to the current context of technological transformation”.