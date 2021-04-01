Euromillions, Primitiva and more on mobile

The QR code also serves to know if you have won the Lottery, so you can do it.

Watching the Teletext on television to see if your Lottery ticket has been a winner is very old-fashioned, now you can do it directly with your mobile. There are several methods that allow you scan the QR code on your ticket Euromillions, Bonoloto, Primitiva and other forms of bets and lotteries to see if you are now a millionaire.

In this article we explain how you can check if your lottery has been the winner or not with your mobile. You can do it without installing anything on your smartphone or using free apps.

Check the Lottery with QR without installing anything

The easiest method to check the result of the Lottery is to scan the QR code with your mobile without installing applications or programs. That solution is called Check primitive, a very easy to use website that gathers the results of the main games.

On this website you can upload a photo of your ticket for analysis or directly scan the physical ticket with the camera of the mobile. In both cases, the web is in charge of analyzing your numbers and comparing them with the results to tell you if you have won any prizes.

To check the lottery with the ticket QR code from Check primitive, follow these steps:

Open the Primitive Check website on your mobile. Click on “Check with mobile camera”at the top of the page. Select if you want to open the mobile camera or upload a photo from the mobile gallery. Upload the photo or point the camera at the physical ticket. Wait for the web to show you if your combination has been the lucky one.

Check the Lottery with QR with apps

There are several free apps for android Very useful for checking the results of the main betting games and lotteries. Thanks to these applications, it is no longer necessary to compare each number of your combination with the winning one to check if it is your lucky day in chance.

Next, we will show how to check the Lottery with the QR code using the TuLotero application, although we mention others such as Lottery and Betting Results and Lottery and Betting Scanner, which have a similar operation.

Once this application is installed on your phone, follow these steps to use it as a scanner of the QR code of your ticket and to tell you if this is the winner:

Open the TuLotero app, click on the tab “Results”in the lower right corner. “Scan” To check your physical ticket, point the QR code of the ticket with the mobile camera and wait for the results.

As we say, the operation of apps such as Results and Betting Lotteries is similar, since you must point the QR code with the mobile camera of the ticket so that the application tells you if you are the winner.

Easy and fast, this is how you know if you have won the Lottery thanks to the arrival of QR codes. Don’t ever be left with the doubt For days out of laziness to compare your combination with the winner, you see that with the QR code this process now only takes a few seconds.

