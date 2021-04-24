EuroMillions Draw Result of April 23, 2021, Friday

04/23/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s EuroMillions draw is now available.

The lucky numbers in the draw for Euromillions of Friday, April 23, 2021 have been: 03, 14, 15, 19 and 29. The stars of this draw have been 02 Y 08. For this draw there was a pot of € 17,000,000.00. In the El Millón raffle the ticket with the code has been awarded NBF03509.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As there are no first-rate winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. For this draw, € 11,006,914.60 have been raised from a total of 5,003,143 bets. Of this amount, will go to prizes € 5,503,457.30.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 15 136,455.95 € 3rd (5 + 0) 4 917,717.78 € 4th (4 + 2) 1468 730.41 € 5th (4 + 1) 24397993, € 46 6th (3 + 2) 5752.69735.86 € 7th (4 + 0) 4782.18631.09 € 8th (2 + 2) 7.41837.5269.06 € 9th (3 + 1) 8.80341.7129.09 € 10th (3 + 0) 20.17793.1097.58 € 11th (1 + 2) 36.060181.3684.71 € 12th (2 + 1) 114.583555.0534.85 € 13th (2 + 0) 259.0971.216.6973.56 €

How do you play EuroMillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

What is the EuroMillions draw schedule?

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.