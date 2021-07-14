EuroMillions Draw Result for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

07/13/2021 at 11:42 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s EuroMillions draw is now available.

The lucky numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Tuesday, July 13, 2021 have been the following: 05, 06, 08, 11 and 22. The stars have been 03 Y 04. For this draw there was a pot of € 26,000,000.00. In the El Millón raffle the ticket with the code has been awarded QCK77959.

€ 8,299,099.60 of a total of 3,772,318 bets have been raised for this draw. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 4,149,549.80 In this draw, a single first category winner has been found, who will win the € 26,000,000.00 jackpot, which added to the prize of this draw will bring a total of € 26,482,986.00.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) 1126,482,986.00 € 2nd (5 + 1) 1599,002.37 € 3rd (5 + 0) 4176,805.44 € 4th (4 + 2) € 1367 537.84 5th (4 + 1) 2571.23353.84 € 6th (3 + 2) 3301.67641.87 € 7th (4 + 0) 5512.58719.06 € 8th (2 + 2) 4.11619.39812.71 € 9th (3 + 1) 8.01838.7667.09 € 10th ( 3 + 0) 17.38481.1676.31 € 11th (1 + 2) 18.45287.4297.09 € 12th (2 + 1) 96.908458.4574.26 € 13th (2 + 0) 204.254924.4063.40 €

What is Euromillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

Euromillions: Schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.