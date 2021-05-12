EuroMillions draw for May 11, 2021, Tuesday: results

05/11/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s EuroMillions draw is now available.

The lucky numbers in the draw for Euromillions of Tuesday, May 11, 2021 have been the following: 14, 25, 34, 43 and 46. The stars have matched the numbers 05 Y 06. For this draw there was a pot of € 17,000,000.00. In this draw, the El Millón raffle has also been held, the result of which has been NML17691.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As there are no first-rate winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. A total of 3,895,665 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 8,570,463.00, with a total of € 4,285,231.50.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 01 507,955.64 € 3rd (5 + 0) 0523,743.52 € 4th (4 + 2) 5191,946.19 € 5th (4 + 1) 108 498 136, € 78 6th (3 + 2) 24299872.15 € 7th (4 + 0) 2201.00550.35 € 8th (2 + 2) 3.78415.46216.36 € 9th (3 + 1) 5.17422.89012.33 € 10th (3 + 0) 10.57646.03111.42 € 11th (1 + 2) 21.17488.4167.20 € 12th (2 + 1) 79.476338.9895.91 € 13th (2 + 0) 153.025674.5944.79 €

What is the EuroMillions draw?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

When is the EuroMillions draw held?

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.