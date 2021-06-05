EuroMillions draw for June 4, 2021, Friday: results

06/04/2021 at 11:02 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Friday, June 4, 2021 have been: 07, 20, 36, 40 and 46. The stars of this draw have been 02 Y 04. For this draw there was a pot of € 130,000,000.00. Like every Friday, El Millón has also been raffled, which has turned out to be the code PFG83385.

A total of 8,045,979 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 17,701,153.80, with a total of € 8,850,576.90 In this draw, a single first category winner has been found, who will win the € 130,000,000.00 jackpot, which added to the prize of this draw will bring a total of € 130,000,000.00.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantes EspañaAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) 01130,000,000.00 € 2nd (5 + 1) € 13 422,567.43 3rd (5 + 0) € 51,519,752.19 4th (4 + 2) € 17691,337.46 5th (4 + 1) € 2,181.181143.94 6th (3 + 2) 5282.62368.51 € 7th (4 + 0) 5352.45851.38 € 8th (2 + 2) 7.42741.51015.21 € 9th (3 + 1) 10.20754.56312.91 € 10th ( 3 + 0) 22.392118.45211.07 € 11th (1 + 2) 40.168232.1456.84 € 12th (2 + 1) 153.227843.4375.93 € 13th (2 + 0) 343.9801.836.2794.39 €

What is Euromillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the Euromillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

EuroMillions draw schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.