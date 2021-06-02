EuroMillions draw for June 1, 2021, Tuesday: results

06/01/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s EuroMillions draw is now available.

The winning combination of Euromillions of Tuesday, June 1, 2021 has been: 03, 10, 26, 35 and 44. The stars of this draw have been 06 Y 07. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 88,000,000.00. In this draw, the El Millón raffle has also been held, the result of which has been NZJ80245.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As there are no first-rate winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. A total of 4,718,469 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 10,380,631.80, with a total of € 5,190,315.90.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 04 157,524.15 € 3rd (5 + 0) 21 410,518.85 € 4th (4 + 2) 7261,764.20 € 5th (4 + 1) 142772109, € 45 6th (3 + 2) 3131.50859.23 € 7th (4 + 0) 2801.52741.11 € 8th (2 + 2) 4.81622.45013.98 € 9th (3 + 1) 6.89833.48710.45 € 10th (3 + 0) 13.47666.9199.74 € 11th (1 + 2) 28.055124.8796.32 € 12th (2 + 1) 104.086479.4195.19 € 13th (2 + 0) 197.831954.0974.20 €

EuroMillions game mechanics

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

Euromillions: Schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.