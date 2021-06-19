EuroMillions draw for Friday, June 18, 2021: results

06/18/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s EuroMillions draw is now available.

The winning combination of Euromillions of Friday, June 18, 2021 has been: 11, 20, 27, 30 and 41. The stars of this draw have been 03 Y 05. For this draw there was a pot of € 30,000,000.00. Like every Friday, El Millón has also been raffled, which has turned out to be the code PKN29852.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As no top-tier winners have been found, the prize will be added to the jackpot for the next drawing. The winners of the different categories will be distributed a total of € 5,390,858.00, from the € 10,781,716.00 collected in the 4,900,780 bets received.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 1796,928.29 € 3rd (5 + 0) 0819,822.02 € 4th (4 + 2) 1061 809.71 € 5th (4 + 1) 17291699, € 33 6th (3 + 2) € 4922.57037.43 € 7th (4 + 0) € 3311.80837.38 € 8th (2 + 2) € 6,67433.9499.95 € 9th (3 + 1) 7.86440.0309.42 € 10th (3 + 0) 14.75176.4789.18 € 11th (1 + 2) 35.223171.0054.97 € 12th (2 + 1) 110.503554.5614.83 € 13th (2 + 0) 212.8811.061.4784.06 €

What is the EuroMillions draw?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the Euromillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

EuroMillions draw schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.