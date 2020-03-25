One of the thousands of sports competitions around the world that have been suspended by the coronavirus pandemic was the Euroleague. The basketball tournament that brings together the best teams in Europe was temporarily canceled before the end of the regular season and despite the fact that uncertainty continues and it is not known when normal life can be returned to, from the competition they are already analyzing measures.

In a virtual meeting between the leaders of the competition, it has been made clear that the first priority for everyone is to complete the current season and not start a new tournament, “once the health and safety conditions for all participants , following the recommendations of the health authorities and local governments ”allow it.

The Euroleague Commercial Assets Shareholders Executive Board met remotely on Wednesday, March 25, to analyze the evolution of the COVID-19 global pandemic in its collective and individual businesses, including the competitions and communities

– Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 25, 2020

In addition, they note that they would like to “conclude the 2019-20 season with the current format, which would mean playing the remainder of the regular phase, the playoffs and the Final Four”, despite the fact that this “would imply ending beyond the scheduled dates Originally ”although alternative competition systems that would involve fewer parties could be analyzed“ if the situation requires it ”.

Lastly, they also promised to work with ELPA (Euroleague Players Association) and EHCB (Coaches Committee) to put in place policies of action for “the possible march of players and coaches to their countries of origin and the their commitment to the situation, including salary adjustments during the suspension. ” Along with these measures, they also announced that only for this season compliance with the Financial Fair Play will be made more flexible.

