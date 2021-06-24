Eurocup: Yannick Carrasco assures that the teams are afraid of Belgium

The Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco recognized that the crossing of eighths with the Portuga selectionCristiano Ronaldo’s “is a difficult scenario”, but added that rivals are also afraid of the Belgium by Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

“The countries are afraid of playing against Belgium and we have to teach them that it is correct, that they should not want to play against us,” the Atlético de Madrid footballer, who also has Portuguese and Spanish nationality, declared at a press conference.

Carrasco accepted that the duel with the current champion of Europe next Sunday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville (Spain) is “a difficult scenario.”

“But to win the tournament you have to win tough matches and defeat great teams,” said the footballer at a table with a rainbow flag badge.

Of his rival he said, without going into details that “it is a very complete team, they defend well and have a good attack.”

“We can also wait, we can play the same game. It is not our style, we usually play possession, but we also know how to suffer. It is up to us to manage the game and if we have to suffer, we will. It will be a good game.” advance.

Portugal has seemed to him “the most solid team” of the so-called “group of death”, in which France and Germany also qualified, added Carrasco.