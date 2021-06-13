Eurocup | Which soccer players of the Spanish National Team have antibodies against COVID-19?

In the National Team there are 12 players who have a minimal risk of being infected with Covid-19. There are several who have passed it recently and have many antibodies and another group that in addition to passing it, have already been vaccinated in the countries where they play because that is what the protocol of those leagues indicates.

The decision that 11 players from the Under-21 remain and that six deserving majors have been called, it has been taken taking into account that data that 12 players of the 24 can be considered immunized at the discretion of the National Team’s medical services.

The data that there are half a dozen immunized are managed from the viral load that each player gets in each analysis and these twelve footballers give antibody numbers more than enough to think that they will not contract the virus again or that the vaccine will prevent it.

The 12 who are considered immunized are not necessarily those who have already passed the Covid, because in this group there are a minimum of four who have already been vaccinated in their clubs. The players who have already passed COVID are these: Adama Traore, José Gayà, Ferran Torre, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Oyarzabal, Fabián Ruiz, Thiago Alcántara, Marcos Llorent, Álvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia. And in the concentration, Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente have tested positive

Based on these data of the possible immunization of 12 members of the 24 summoned, After the positive of Busquets, the soccer players were distributed in the bubbles of four that are sharing space in the common areas and during meals in the residence. And after knowing the positive of Diego Llorente last night, we are even more aware of those who have been closest to the Leeds center-back on Monday and Tuesday.

There are members of the expedition, between technicians and operators, who, due to their age, also have to be vaccinated. Those who have not already done so will be vaccinated along with the players as soon as the Government unlocks the National Team’s vaccination, which is expected to do so in the next few hours..

TRAINING Fabián Ruiz, Gerard, Oyarzabal and Jordi Alba go to the training session on Tuesday June 8 in Las Rozas Pablo Garcia / RFEF