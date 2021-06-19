Eurocup | What could be the crosses of Spain according to their position in the group

After drawing in their first game against Sweden, Spain keeps all options open within their group. From finishing first to finishing last. We review what can bring Luis Enrique’s men if they qualify for the second round according to their position in the group.

How is group E and what games are left

For the moment, Spain adds a point within group E. It is penultimate above a Poland that has lost its only match and below Sweden, leader with four points, and Slovakia, second with three units. It should be remembered that Sweden and Slovakia add one more game than the rest.

Next group E matches

Once the Spain-Poland has been played, these games will be subtracted for the last day:

Slovakia-Spain (June 23 at 6:00 p.m.)Sweden-Poland(June 23 at 6:00 p.m.)

Who would Spain face in the second round depending on their position in the group?

If Spain finishes first

If the Selection were to be the leader of their group, they could face on June 29 in Glasgow (Scotland) the third place from group A, B, C or D depending on the score of these. Currently, in the absence of a clash, these positions are occupied by Switzerland, Finland, Austria or Croatia respectively.

If Spain finishes second

If Luis Enrique’s men finish second in their group, they would play in Copenhagen (Denmark) on June 28 against the second place in group D, a position that England currently occupies in the absence of the last day.

If Spain finishes third

In case of finishing third, Spain should be among the four best thirds of the Eurocup to qualify for the eighth. If he succeeds, his rival would be the 1st place in group B or C depending on the points obtained. Right now, those positions are held by Belgium and the Netherlands.

If Spain is last

If ‘La Roja’ finishes in fourth position and therefore last in the group, they will not have any option to be in the round of 16 and will be eliminated.