EuroCup Today England defeated Romania | National teams

England will debut next Sunday at the Eurocup without having shown their gala team. Gareth Southgate’s men beat Romania (1-0) with a team loaded with substitutes, some regular starters and a lot of experiment. The Manchester City and Chelsea players who played in the Champions League final just over a week ago are still out, resting, and Southgate continued with his strategy of rewarding players who were left out of the final Euro list, such as James Ward -Prowse, Ben Godfrey and Ben White, all headlines this Saturday.

Few conclusions can be drawn by the Croats, the first rivals of the English next Sunday (Wembley, 2:00 p.m. local time), since Southgate barely lined up two players who can be starters, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and the latter is not on the all clear what role will play. Harry Kane, for example, did not play for a minute.

After beating Austria 1-0 also at the Riverside Stadium, England continued with the rotations and again choked on the game. At least they created more danger than against the Austrians, always well commanded by a Jack Grealish who ended up unhinged by the harshness of the Romanians. A shot from Calvert-Lewin to the crossbar and a whip from Sancho, crashed in the way, showed the offensive power of the English, conscious of going for victory, but without aim once more.

England rallied Jordan Henderson back to the cause, just in time for the Euro. The Liverpool midfielder had been out since February with a groin injury and played 45 minutes entering the field at half-time. Grealish, who was the best against Austria, decided the game causing the 1-0 penalty. They caught him, knocked him down and Rashford, who was not playing a good game, decided from eleven meters.

Despite the result, England did not leave a good feeling, which they allowed a lot behind. In many sections of the game, Romania easily reached the goal of Sam Johnstone, who avoided the equalizer with a brutal save 15 minutes from the end, exposing centrals White and Mings.

With Romania already tired, they could fall more goals from England, who ran into a Nite in stellar mode, taking a penalty from Henderson and stopping a Calvert-Lewin header at point-blank range, and with the wood, which avoided the goal of Jude Bellingham .

Even so, the ‘Three Lions’ won again by the minimum and they are already without evidence before next Sunday’s debut against Croatia, the moment to show that their favoritism is justified.

Data sheet: England: Johnstone; Shaw (Trippier, m.75), Mings, White, Godfrey; Ward-Prowse (Rice, m.65), Phillips (Henderson, m.46), Grealish; Sancho (Bellingham, m.66), Rashford (Lingard, m.75) and Calvert-Lewin (Watkins, m.82).

Romania: Nita; Camora, Chriches, Nedelcearu (Rus, m.84), Sorescu (Capusa, m.66); Cicaldau (Budescu, m.80), Marin, Stanciu; Paun-Alexandru (Baluta, m.80), Alibec (Hagi, m.66) and Ivan.

Goals: 1-0. Rashford, m.68.

Referee: Tiago Martines (PRT) admonished Ivan (m.58) by the visitors.

Friendly match in preparation for Euro 2020 played at Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) before some 7,000 spectators. .