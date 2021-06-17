Eurocup: Timothy Castagne was saved from a neurological problem, the defender was operated successfully

The Belgian defender Timothy castagne, who left the European Championship with six fractures to his face after accidentally hitting a Russian player on the first day, has undergone a successful operation.

As reported this Wednesday by the local newspapers “Le Soir” and DH Les Sports “, the player was intervened in Antwerp, in the north of Belgium, and the operation lasted six hours, longer than expected, because doctors had to remove abundant bone fragments.

Castagne, 25, a Leicester City player, slammed Daler Kuzyaev in the face in the 27th minute of the Russia-Belgium duel, in which the Red Devils beat the Russians 3-0.

As it was such a strong contusion, if it had occurred in the temple, a few centimeters from where he was hit, the footballer could have suffered serious neurological consequences that could have forced him to abandon his playing career, according to the account of the doctors to the press.

Castagne, who was playing his first tournament with Belgium, one of the favorites to win the European Championship, will have to rest for two weeks before being able to start exercising.

