Eurocup: three from Spain among the XI most valuable players in the quarterfinals

Footballers from four countries
Three players from Spain are in the most valuable XI of the quarterfinals of the European Championship, the same ones contributed by England and Italy, while Belgium includes two footballers. In total, the ideal team includes professionals from four national teams with a market value of 860 million euros.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the best valued with 70 million euros. The former Atlético player is accompanied by the centrals Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte, with 50 and 45 million euros respectively.
England’s Harry Kane (€ 120m) and Jadon Sancho (€ 100m) are the two most valuable players in the line-up, although the young winger is even with Belgians Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, also valued at 100 million euros. each.
Kane, Lukaku, Pedri: most valuable players in the quarterfinals of the European Championship
28 Dani Olmo – Spain – Market value: € 45 M
& copy imago images
RB Leipzig
27 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy – € 48 M
& copy imago images
Naples
26 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Villarreal CF
25 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Man city
24 Marco Verratti – Italy – € 55 M
& copy imago images
PSG
23 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M
& copy Imago / TM
Leicester city
22 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M
& copy imago images
Dortmund
21 Koke – Spain – € 60 M
& copy Imago / TM
Atlético de Madrid
20 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M
& copy TM / imago images
Real Madrid
19 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 60 M
& copy Imago / TM
Juventus
18 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Free
17 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Inter
16 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Aston Villa
15 Nicoló Barella – Italy – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Inter
14 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M
& copy Imago / TM
West Ham
13 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Arsenal
12 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Man city
11 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M
& copy Imago / TM
Real society
10 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M
& copy TM / imago images
FC Barcelona
9 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M
& copy Imago / TM
Chelsea
8 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M
& copy Imago / TM
Atlético de Madrid
7 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M
& copy imago images
Man city
6 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85 M
& copy imago images
Man United
5 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M
& copy imago images
Man city
4 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M
& copy imago images
Man city
3 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M
& copy TM / imago images
Inter
2 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M
& copy imago images
Dortmund
1 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M
& copy Imago / TM
Spurs
City striker Raheem Sterling completes the lead of the top formation with € 90 million. Likewise, the Italians Nicolò Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluigi Donnarumma close the most valuable XI of the quarterfinals of the European Championship.
The most valuable XI of the quarterfinals of the Eurocup.
Homepage