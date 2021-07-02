Eurocup: three from Spain among the XI most valuable players in the quarterfinals

Footballers from four countries

Three players from Spain are in the most valuable XI of the quarterfinals of the European Championship, the same ones contributed by England and Italy, while Belgium includes two footballers. In total, the ideal team includes professionals from four national teams with a market value of 860 million euros.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the best valued with 70 million euros. The former Atlético player is accompanied by the centrals Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte, with 50 and 45 million euros respectively.

England’s Harry Kane (€ 120m) and Jadon Sancho (€ 100m) are the two most valuable players in the line-up, although the young winger is even with Belgians Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, also valued at 100 million euros. each.

Kane, Lukaku, Pedri: most valuable players in the quarterfinals of the European Championship

28 Dani Olmo – Spain – Market value: € 45 M

RB Leipzig

27 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy – € 48 M

Naples

26 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M

Villarreal CF

25 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M

Man city

24 Marco Verratti – Italy – € 55 M

PSG

23 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M

Leicester city

22 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M

Dortmund

21 Koke – Spain – € 60 M

Atlético de Madrid

20 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M

Real Madrid

19 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 60 M

Juventus

18 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 60 M

Free

17 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy – € 60 M

Inter

16 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M

Aston Villa

15 Nicoló Barella – Italy – € 65 M

Inter

14 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M

West Ham

13 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M

Arsenal

12 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M

Man city

11 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M

Real society

10 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M

FC Barcelona

9 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M

Chelsea

8 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M

Atlético de Madrid

7 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M

Man city

6 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85 M

Man United

5 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M

Man city

4 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M

Man city

3 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M

Inter

2 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M

Dortmund

1 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M

Spurs

City striker Raheem Sterling completes the lead of the top formation with € 90 million. Likewise, the Italians Nicolò Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluigi Donnarumma close the most valuable XI of the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

The most valuable XI of the quarterfinals of the Eurocup.

