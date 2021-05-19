Eurocup: Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels return to Germany after several years of “veto”

The playmaker of the Bayern Thomas Müller and the central of Borussia Dortmund Mats Hummels They appear in the German call-up for the Eurocup, after several years of being out of the coach’s plans Joachim Löw.

Löw, had decided to do without both, as well as Jerome boateng, to promote a renewal, but said this Wednesday that with a view to this tournament you have to bring the best possible team.

“At the time the decision was correct, we wanted to promote renewal and give space to young people. But now against Europe we must resort to it, especially after the great season they have had,” said Löw.

The great absentees from the call are the goal of the Barcelona Marc-André Ter Stegen, as he will undergo knee surgery, and Marco Reus, who decided he needed regeneration time after the season.

Regarding Ter Stegen, Löw said that although he regretted his absence, it was clear that he had two good goalkeepers, with Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp, behind the undisputed starter Manuel Neuer.

MÜLLER AND HUMMELS ARE BACK | The official list of 26 players of the German National Team for Euro 2020. Müller and Hummels returned. Musiala YES was included. Wirtz did not go in. https://t.co/205suvshLF – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 19, 2021

Löw explained some of his criteria, ranging from the need to have at least two players for each position to what he called the “frustration tolerance” of non-starters and current performance.

Another novelty is the return of Kevin Volland, a pure nine, who can make up for a deficit that Germany has had since the retirement of Miroslav Klose.

The following is the list of the call:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern) and Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt). Fenders: Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Emre Can, Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Niklas Süle (Bayern), Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Robi Koch ( Leeds United) and Christian Günter (Freiburg). Midfielders and forwards: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, LEROY SANÉ and Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (Chelsea), Jonas Hoffmann, Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Kevin Volland (AC Monaco, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

