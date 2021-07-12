Eurocup: this is how the European media title the Wembleyazo of Italy against England

Come, Vidi, Vici. Italy conquered England and won the second European Cup of Nations in its history after an agonizing penalty shootout where Gianluigi Donnarumma left his name engraved in the history of the Azzurri. In full hangover of the transalpine triumph, this is how the media of the old continent what is already considered as the ‘Wembleyazo’.

For the umpteenth time we saw a resurrection of the Italians, who despite losing a few minutes after the ball rolled London showed that no one competes like them. Led by the stainless Bonucci and Chiellini, Mancini’s men took over the match against an England whose pressure and bad decisions ended up taking the title out of their hands.

‘Wembleyazo’

It is the most used title in Spain and Italy together with: “Donnarumma conquers Wembley, Italy champion on penalties, Bravísima, Too good, It is ours and Only us”. MARCA, AS, Sport, Mundo Deportivo, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport marked the triumph of Azzurri on their covers recognizing the reconstruction of a team that tAfter being eliminated on the way to Russia, he has already accumulated 34 games without losing.

The other side of the coin was put by the English, who did not shy away from the pain of a new failure at the national team level at home: “Arrivederci, Very cruel, Heartbroken, It hurts, It all ended in tears and Pride of Lions”, were the faces of The Times, Daily Express, Daily Sports, Daily Mail, and The Sun on a black night in the middle of Wembley.

Italy celebrates for its second European Cup of Nations. One that had been made impossible since 1968 and had up to two lost finals prior to taking Wembley. In full hangover from the end of the tournament, Azzurri celebrates the rebirth of a team that has left the ghosts of the past behind and looks to Qatar with great expectation.