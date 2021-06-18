Eurocup | The U21 show the way

727 days ago, on June 22, 2019, there was a decisive Spain-Poland. European Under-21 Championship, third game of the group stage. La Rojita needed to win by at least three goals to reach the semifinals, a classification that had the added prize of the Olympic ticket. In that match there were four Spaniards (Simón, Fabián, Oyarzabal and Olmo) and three Poles (Placheta, Jozwiack and Kownacki) who repeat in tomorrow’s match, already in the senior category.

Fabián, Oyarzabal and Olmo were starters and all three were decisive. The captain of Real scored the second goal, that of Napoli scored the third and Dani was one of the most outstanding of the match. That team was also blamed for a certain lack of aim, because they came from forgiving a lot against Belgium (2-1 victory in extremis) and losing to Italy (3-1).

“They are very good, you just had to unleash their talent”

Luis de la Fuente

In the absence of a goal (and needing to score at least three) the coach, Luis de la Fuente, made a surprising decision: to dispense with his center forward (Mayoral) and place Oyarzabal with a false nine. The result was a resounding 5-0. AS has contacted De la Fuente to recall that meeting. “The key was the security and confidence with which we faced the game. We wanted to be ourselves, to focus on unfolding the immense potential that we had. It is important to enjoy. That the Poles could see from minute 1 that we were going to win by the goals we needed, “explains the La Rojita coach.

De la Fuente reveals a motivational secret: “In the previous days we put up posters in the areas where the players moved the most. Messages of the result we wanted, without talking about it. The idea was permeating. I wanted to give them security. They are very good, so it is very easy. You just had to unleash your talent. “

In addition to the coach, this newspaper has contacted three decisive footballers in that clash: Dani Ceballos (the captain and scorer of the fourth goal), Borja Mayoral (made the last goal) and Unai Núñez (imperial aborting the counterattacks). “We needed to win by three goals, but our boss (Luis de la Fuente) transmitted security to us, he told us that they would enter one after the other as many as necessary. We arrived with brutal confidence. They transmitted positivism to us, they put us a video of the Spain-Malta, the goal of Señor … I looked at the colleagues and said: “we are going to get it.” We were very motivated. We got into the Games, it is a game that will always be in our hearts, “says Ceballos.

Borja Mayoral shares the Andalusian’s opinion: “If we had needed more, we would have put them in.” The forward from Parla compares that U-21 with the Absolute Luis Enrique: “It was also difficult for us to score and they all entered at once, up to five. You have to be patient, this Spain has a lot of goal “.

Two of the protagonists that day, Fabián and Mikel Oyarzabal, will play against Poland tomorrow and one (or both) may be the starters. Unai Núñez, Athletic defender, knows them well: “Fabián has a great shot, he gives you many chances and he also scores them. Mikel has a lot of instinct for the goal, he knows where to be at all times.” If they are as inspired as two years ago, Spain will have a foot and a half in the second round …