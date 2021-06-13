Eurocup | The Selection, too young for the Janssen vaccine

The vaccination of the Selection is pending that the Interterritorial Health Council decides what type of vaccine is given to the international ones. The initial idea was to put the Janssen vaccine, a single dose, to avoid a second dose with the Euro Cup started.

It turns out that the Janssen vaccine is not recommended for the age group of the National Team players, who have an average age of 26 years. The health authorities have approved the application of Janssen for the age group 40 to 49 and could be extended to older people. Also, those who have had the disease cannot be vaccinated with Janssen.

Janssen has been developed with the same technology as Astrazena and there are few risks of thrombi, especially in young people, according to experts, which is why in Spain it has been authorized for people over 40 years of age.

In Europe, only 1 case of thrombosis with thrombocytiopenia has been confirmed for every 1.34 million people vaccinated with Janssen and they were under 60 years of age. This happened in Belgium and vaccination of those under 41 was suspended. And in the United States, the distribution of the Janssen vaccine was paralyzed by 6 cases of thrombosis among 7 million vaccinated.

The authorization of the Government to vaccinate the National Team is already firm, now it remains for the Interterritorial Council to decide this afternoon what type of vaccine is applied to international ones, so vaccination, scheduled for today can be delayed to tomorrow.