Eurocup Switzerland: Azzurri are favorites according to odds

06/14/2021 at 9:53 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After debuting with a bulky conquest over Turkey, Italy He is preparing to continue directing his path towards the round of 16 of the Eurocup when, this Wednesday, he faces the national team of Swiss.

Thus, once again, the azzurri are favorites to take the fight according to the odds of the bookmakers, being that their victory is paid to 1.57 and that of the Navajos to 7. For its part, a tie is priced at 3.9 euros, this being precisely the result that has been repeated in the last three occasions that both teams have faced each other.

Beyond such a recent cabal, those of Roberto Mancini they will come to the meeting with a constant alternation between draws and victories that only finds a break in 1993, when Switzerland prevailed by the minimum. After such an event, four conquests and four ‘tables’ predate the Italian record, so that a victory of relative ease is in sight.

However, football tends to ignore patterns, so nothing will be sentenced until the Italy – Switzerland of this Wednesday June 16 is fully carried out at 20:00.