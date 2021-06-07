Eurocup: Spain is out of the podium of the most valuable teams

Something more 900 million
The Spanish team is the fourth most valuable in the Eurocup with a squad valued at 906 million euros after the departure of Sergio Busquets from the squad after testing positive for Covid a week after La Roja’s debut in the continental competition.
While waiting for the arrival of a possible replacement for the FC Barcelona pivot, who could be the realist Martín Zubimendi, Luis Enrique has 23 players to play in the Eurocup.
The most valuable set of the 24 participants is that of England with a market value of 1.25 billion euros followed by France. The world champion team has a staff valued at 1,030 million. Both are the only two teams that exceed the barrier of 1,000 million euros.
England rules, Spain fourth: the most valuable teams of the Eurocup
24 Finland – Market value of the workforce: € 44.6 M
& copy imago images
Data as of June 7, 2021
23 North Macedonia – Workforce value: € 61.8 M
& copy imago images
22 Hungary – Workforce value: € 74.85 M
& copy imago images
21 Slovakia – Workforce value: € 131.1 M
& copy imago images
20 Wales – Workforce value: € 176.75 M
& copy imago images
19 Czech Republic – Workforce value: € 190 M
& copy imago images
18 Russia – Workforce value: € 190.8 M
& copy imago images
17 Ukraine – Workforce value: € 197.2 M
& copy imago images
16 Sweden – Workforce value: € 215 M
& copy imago images
15 Scotland – Workforce value: € 269.85 M
& copy imago images
14 Poland – Workforce value: € 276.8 M
& copy imago images
13 Switzerland – Workforce value: € 283.5 M
& copy Imago / TM
12 Denmark – Workforce value: € 310.7 M
& copy imago images
11 Austria – Workforce value: € 320.6 M
& copy imago images
10 Turkey – Workforce value: € 325 M
& copy Imago / TM
9 Croatia – Workforce value: € 375.8 M
& copy Imago / TM
8 Netherlands – Workforce value: € 637.05 M
& copy imago images
7 Belgium – Workforce value: € 669.40 M
& copy imago images
6 Italy – Workforce value: € 764 M
& copy imago images
5 Portugal – Workforce value: € 872.50 M
& copy imago images
4 Spain – Workforce value: € 906 M
& copy imago images
3 Germany – Workforce value: € 936.5 M
& copy imago images
2 France – Workforce value: € 1,030 million
& copy imago images
1 England – € 1,250 M
& copy imago images
The podium is completed by Germany with a call-up of 26 footballers valued at 936.5 million euros, some 30 million more than Spain. The fifth position is for the current European champion Portugal. Those of Cristiano Ronaldo reach a price of 872.5 million.
Spain’s rivals in Group E of the Eurocup
As for Spain’s rivals in Group E of the Eurocup, the most valuable is Poland. Those led by Robert Lewandowski occupy the 14th place in the ranking with a workforce that is close to 300 million euros, specifically 276.8 million euros, around a third of the value of La Roja.
For their part, the Swedes are 16th with a payroll that adds up to 215 million euros in market value, while Slovakia is the 21st most valuable team in the European Championship with 131.1 million euros.
Llorente, Pedri: the most valuable players in Group E of the Eurocup
31 Jordi Alba – Spain – New market value: € 20 M (-5)
& copy imago images
FC Barcelona
30 Rodrigo – Spain – € 20 M
& copy imago images
Leeds
29 Emil Forsberg – Sweden – € 20 M
& copy imago images
RB Leipzig
28 Diego Llorente – Spain – € 20 M
& copy imago images
Leeds
27 Unai Simón – Spain – € 20 M (-10)
& copy imago images
Athletic Club Bilbao
26 Eric García – Spain – € 20 M
& copy imago images
Manchester City
25 Pablo Sarabia – Spain – € 22 M (-3)
& copy imago images
PSG
24 Arkadiusz Milik – Poland – € 22 M
& copy imago images
O. Marseille
23 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – € 24 M
& copy imago images
Manchester United
22 Wojciech Szczesny – Poland – € 25 M (-10)
& copy imago images
Juventus
21 Jan Bednarek – Poland – € 25 M
& copy imago images
Southampton
20 Thiago – Spain – € 30 M (-5)
& copy imago images
Liverpool
19 Adama Traoré – Spain – € 30 M (-5)
& copy imago images
Wolverhampton
18 José Gayà – Spain – € 35 M
& copy TM / imago images
Valencia CF
17 Gerard Moreno – Spain – € 40 M (+5)
& copy imago images
Villarreal CF
16 Alexander Isak – Sweden – € 40 M (+5)
& copy imago images
Real society
15 Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – € 40 M (-5)
& copy imago images
Juventus
14 Álvaro Morata – Spain – € 45 M (-5)
& copy imago images
Juventus
13 Aymeric Laporte – Spain – € 45 M (-5)
& copy imago images
Manchester City
12 Fabián Ruiz – Spain – € 45 M (+1)
& copy imago images
Naples
11 Dani Olmo – Spain – € 45 M (+7)
& copy imago images
RB Leipzig
10 Piotr Zielinski – Poland – € 50 M (+4)
& copy imago images
Naples
9 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Villarreal CF
8 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Manchester City
7 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Bayern Munich
6 Koke – Spain – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Atlético de Madrid
5 Milan Skriniar – Slovakia – € 60 M (+5)
& copy imago images
Inter de Milan
4 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Manchester City
3 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Real society
2 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M
& copy imago images
FC Barcelona
1 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M (+10)
& copy imago images
Atlético de Madrid
Homepage