Eurocup: Spain is out of the podium of the most valuable teams

The Spanish team is the fourth most valuable in the Eurocup with a squad valued at 906 million euros after the departure of Sergio Busquets from the squad after testing positive for Covid a week after La Roja’s debut in the continental competition.

While waiting for the arrival of a possible replacement for the FC Barcelona pivot, who could be the realist Martín Zubimendi, Luis Enrique has 23 players to play in the Eurocup.

The most valuable set of the 24 participants is that of England with a market value of 1.25 billion euros followed by France. The world champion team has a staff valued at 1,030 million. Both are the only two teams that exceed the barrier of 1,000 million euros.

England rules, Spain fourth: the most valuable teams of the Eurocup

24 Finland – Market value of the workforce: € 44.6 M

Data as of June 7, 2021

23 North Macedonia – Workforce value: € 61.8 M

22 Hungary – Workforce value: € 74.85 M

21 Slovakia – Workforce value: € 131.1 M

20 Wales – Workforce value: € 176.75 M

19 Czech Republic – Workforce value: € 190 M

18 Russia – Workforce value: € 190.8 M

17 Ukraine – Workforce value: € 197.2 M

16 Sweden – Workforce value: € 215 M

15 Scotland – Workforce value: € 269.85 M

14 Poland – Workforce value: € 276.8 M

13 Switzerland – Workforce value: € 283.5 M

12 Denmark – Workforce value: € 310.7 M

11 Austria – Workforce value: € 320.6 M

10 Turkey – Workforce value: € 325 M

9 Croatia – Workforce value: € 375.8 M

8 Netherlands – Workforce value: € 637.05 M

7 Belgium – Workforce value: € 669.40 M

6 Italy – Workforce value: € 764 M

5 Portugal – Workforce value: € 872.50 M

4 Spain – Workforce value: € 906 M

3 Germany – Workforce value: € 936.5 M

2 France – Workforce value: € 1,030 million

1 England – € 1,250 M

The podium is completed by Germany with a call-up of 26 footballers valued at 936.5 million euros, some 30 million more than Spain. The fifth position is for the current European champion Portugal. Those of Cristiano Ronaldo reach a price of 872.5 million.

Spain’s rivals in Group E of the Eurocup

As for Spain’s rivals in Group E of the Eurocup, the most valuable is Poland. Those led by Robert Lewandowski occupy the 14th place in the ranking with a workforce that is close to 300 million euros, specifically 276.8 million euros, around a third of the value of La Roja.

For their part, the Swedes are 16th with a payroll that adds up to 215 million euros in market value, while Slovakia is the 21st most valuable team in the European Championship with 131.1 million euros.

Llorente, Pedri: the most valuable players in Group E of the Eurocup

31 Jordi Alba – Spain – New market value: € 20 M (-5)

FC Barcelona

30 Rodrigo – Spain – € 20 M

Leeds

29 Emil Forsberg – Sweden – € 20 M

RB Leipzig

28 Diego Llorente – Spain – € 20 M

Leeds

27 Unai Simón – Spain – € 20 M (-10)

Athletic Club Bilbao

26 Eric García – Spain – € 20 M

Manchester City

25 Pablo Sarabia – Spain – € 22 M (-3)

PSG

24 Arkadiusz Milik – Poland – € 22 M

O. Marseille

23 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – € 24 M

Manchester United

22 Wojciech Szczesny – Poland – € 25 M (-10)

Juventus

21 Jan Bednarek – Poland – € 25 M

Southampton

20 Thiago – Spain – € 30 M (-5)

Liverpool

19 Adama Traoré – Spain – € 30 M (-5)

Wolverhampton

18 José Gayà – Spain – € 35 M

Valencia CF

17 Gerard Moreno – Spain – € 40 M (+5)

Villarreal CF

16 Alexander Isak – Sweden – € 40 M (+5)

Real society

15 Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – € 40 M (-5)

Juventus

14 Álvaro Morata – Spain – € 45 M (-5)

Juventus

13 Aymeric Laporte – Spain – € 45 M (-5)

Manchester City

12 Fabián Ruiz – Spain – € 45 M (+1)

Naples

11 Dani Olmo – Spain – € 45 M (+7)

RB Leipzig

10 Piotr Zielinski – Poland – € 50 M (+4)

Naples

9 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M

Villarreal CF

8 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M

Manchester City

7 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – € 60 M

Bayern Munich

6 Koke – Spain – € 60 M

Atlético de Madrid

5 Milan Skriniar – Slovakia – € 60 M (+5)

Inter de Milan

4 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M

Manchester City

3 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M

Real society

2 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M

FC Barcelona

1 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M (+10)

Atlético de Madrid

