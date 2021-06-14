Eurocup: Spain gets vaccinated this Tuesday

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has been requesting the Ministry of Health for two months to vaccinate Spanish internationals against Covid to face the final phase of the Eurocup with greater peace of mind. Last Friday he requested it from the Government through the Ministry of Education and Culture, which in turn made its request to the Ministry of Health, and has already received a positive response and the 24 international and technical staff will receive the dose of the vaccine in the next few hours.

Carolina Darías, Minister of Health, received a request from José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, Minister of Education and Culture, Through a letter last Friday and this Monday he gave an authorization that will be approved in the Council of Ministers this Tuesday.

Internationals will receive the single dose of the Janssen vaccine because they requested it from the Federation so as not to have to put two doses that other vaccines have so that they do not have to be punctured again in 21 days in the middle of the championship.

Before the Spanish National Team, the French internationals and the Italian internationals were vaccinated, that were inoculated before starting concentrations. Belgium also announced that it was going to vaccinate members of its national team.

When Busquets was positive, there was anger in the Federation because it could have been avoided if Health had previously authorized vaccination as it did with the Olympic athletes. But the authorization has already been produced and the internationals will be vaccinated in the next few hours.