Eurocup: Sergio Busquets turns on the alarms for the Quarterfinals

Sergio Busquets, a midfielder for the Spanish national team, was substituted in the 101st minute of the quarterfinal match of the Euro 2020 for Rodrigo Hernandez and ended the match with “muscle discomfort”, although he explained that he is “fine” and has “days to recover for the quarterfinals.”

“I’m fine. Maybe it was a very physical game, a very great physical effort. I had muscular discomfort, but nothing, I’m fine. We have days to recover for the quarterfinals,” said the footballer during the telematic press conference by his award as the best footballer of the match against Croatia.

Spain will play the quarterfinals next Friday against the winner of France-Switzerland in St. Petersburg.

