Eurocup: Sergio Busquets narrates the moments of despair that he lived after the “false positive”

Sergio Busquets, captain of the Spanish team, reflected on what he had to go through after catching the coronavirus and having to leave the concentration of the Ciudad del Fútbol in an ambulance, in which he completed the trip back home, on a long journey with ” many unanswered questions “and” a bad moment “that you have left behind.

“The doctor called me and told me. At that moment it is an accumulation of sensations, you don’t believe it, of concern about what might happen, about whether it could be a false positive, about many things, but the moment I get on to an ambulance and I go home, I go around everything, “Busquets recalled of a June 6 that he will never be able to forget.

“I’m not buying it, I try to be positive but in those moments it is almost impossible. You think if you are going to be okay to return, if you are going to get to the Eurocup on time, many unanswered questions that go through your head in a bad moment, “he added.

Busquets received all the love from his teammates, coaches and the Federation on his return, after overcoming the coronavirus. “I am very happy, of high with the news of being able to return with the selection and to be able to be one more like the first days”.

And he thanked all the support he has had in the hard times he has faced. “I thank the president, the coach and the entire group that are in the bubble, all the workers, and especially the teammates.”

“We have a chat and individually they have written to me a lot, they have made me share that even though I was far away it was important and I was still with them. They waited for me with open arms as quickly as possible,” he acknowledged.

