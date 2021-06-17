Eurocup | Sarabia defends Morata: “He is a piece of forward”

You know Morata well, how is he? Is the goal problem only with the forwards?

The responsibility belongs to everyone, both in attack and defense, we all mark and we all defend. Morata made defensive efforts in the match to admire. I know Álvaro very well. He is a piece of gamer. Statistics show that it is one of the best in Europe. Their caps and their goals prove it. Morata is strong and more eager than ever to score in the next game.

Your performances against Portugal and Sweden have been very good, do you see yourself starting with Luis Enrique?

I am very happy to be able to represent Spain at this European Championship. My wish is to be able to contribute to the team what the coach asks of me. We have a great group and it is true that there are neither starters nor substitutes. I’m working to get minutes both to play at the beginning and when it’s my turn. Play or not from the beginning I will be there with the maximum enthusiasm and desire to achieve the common goal of winning on Saturday.

What does Ramos mean in the history of Real Madrid and the National Team?

For me it means what it means for all Spaniards; He is a reference for the National Team and for his club. Now he has to close a stage and all the players of the National Team wish him the best. He is the player with the most caps in the history of Spain and that is admirable.

Do you think Morata and Gerard can play together compatible?

All the players above are good and of great quality. Both Gerard, Morata, Ferran, Mikel and Dani are compatible with each other in all the positions above, Gerard and Álvaro as well.

In this start of the Eurocup all the favorites have won, does Spain aspire to be in that group?

We are watching all the matches and our goal was to win the first match. We don’t have pressure because others have won, we put the pressure on ourselves.

What do you know about Poland? Were you surprised by your defeat against Slovakia?

It is going to be a difficult match. We expect a withdrawn team, which also has good players in attack. It’s going to demand a lot from us and we have to play our game with the ball, moving from side to side, in order to find gaps.

The danger is Lewandowski …

Of course. Lewandoswki is the main danger in Poland. He is a world reference player. We have to do our best defensively so that you don’t find your site and feel uncomfortable.

Do you think the rivals are going to copy the Swedish formula?

They may all copy that way of playing. We have a very clear idea of ​​the game, we know that we are good and we are going to reflect it on the field, moving the ball quickly from side to side, attacking spaces when there is and arriving with people to attack. If they plagiarize Sweden, we will continue with the same idea.

Do you notice that the fans have not yet hooked?

We feel that support the support of the fans. We are going to try to win that game so that people who have not been hooked are still hooked and are excited about this Selection like all of us who are here, players, staff and all of us, who are very excited and we want people to feel that way.

Is overcoming a defense like Sweden’s very complicated?

It is very difficult to overcome a team that withdraws. Personally, I have been living in Paris for the last two years and with the National Team we are very much withdrawn because of the way we play. We play with long possessions and it is very difficult to impose our football if you have 10 and the goalkeeper in his field. We have to give the game rhythm and move the ball from one side to the other so that the opponent gets disordered and look for spaces. As the game progresses, fatigue takes effect and we find more holes.

Does Luis Enrique give them the freedom to take risks?

Yes, Luis Enrique gives you freedom in the last third of the field. That’s where you have to take risks, of course we can take risks.

How did you see the game from the bench? What did the team lack?

The team played a very complete game, we only needed the goal. We had occasions to do it. The team needs fresh legs to get to the goal. Everyone, those of the beginning and those of us who entered, played a great game.

What is the role of extremes in Luis Enrique’s system?

The wingers and the striker are the players who have to be definitive. The wingers have to give amplitude against retracted teams, be definitive, take centers and try to reach a goal with many players.

Which Selection have impressed you the most?

There are several very strong teams as we have seen, but if I have to stay with one, I’ll take France-Germany, both individually and collectively they had a very high intensity.