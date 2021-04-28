Eurocup: Ryan Giggs breaks silence after being fired from the Welsh National Team

Ryan giggs, former player of Manchester United and coach of Welsh, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend on November 1.

Giggs He denied the charge that accuses him of having behaved violently towards a woman, including isolation, humiliation, abuse and degradation for at least three years, from December 2017 to November 2020, according to British media.

The Wales coach, who will not coach the national team at the next European Championship, has also pleaded not guilty for injuring the woman on 1 November at his home in Worsley, near Manchester, for which he was arrested by the police.

According to reports, Ryan Giggs was to be one of the first players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Alan Shearer until he was accused of assaulting two women. Thierry Henry took his place. pic.twitter.com/bzjpzI76gO – Red Devils Latin America (@MufcLatinoameri) April 28, 2021

In addition, he was also accused of attacking a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 during the same incident.

Giggs, who appeared in Manchester court for the first time on Wednesday, will have to return to court on May 26. The former player said in a statement released last Friday that he would plead not guilty to the accusations and that he would fight to clear his name.

