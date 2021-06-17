Eurocup: Rudiger apologized after biting Paul Pogba in France vs Germany

The defense of the Germany selection, Antonio Rudiger caused controversy after trying to bite the midfielder of the Manchester United, Paul Pogba, during the meeting between the Teutons and France on his debut in the Eurocup.

The German central described the action as unfortunate and assured that he spoke amicably with the French.

“Without a doubt, I must not go with my mouth like that behind anyone’s back, it seems unfortunate to me. Paul and I spoke very friendly after the final whistle and he confirmed in the conversation with me and then also in the interview that anyway not it was a bite, as some initially thought, “Rudiger was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Could Rüdiger be left without playing football for 4 months? Without entering any stadium? Or suspend it for 9 games? ♂️ Surely not, the years go by and the injustice in the sanction to Suárez still cannot be believed. pic.twitter.com/XNUu31BR6J – Mateo Franco (@mateofruy) June 15, 2021

Similarly, the Chelsea defender claimed that had he bitten Pogba, he would have been sanctioned by the referee.

“Even during the match, the referee told me that he would have punished me if he had considered it an assault,” he added.

