Eurocup: Roberto Martínez confessed that his team broke down in tears after what happened with Eriksen

The Spanish Roberto Martinez, selector of Belgium, admitted that in his team’s locker room “there were tears” when the players learned of the fading of the Danish Christian Eriksen during the game against Finland.

“There were tears. It was very sad. We saw everything live five minutes before meeting to prepare for the game. You can imagine, the last thing we wanted was to talk about football,” Martinez said at the press conference after the game against Russia ( 3-0) at the Krestovsky Stadium.

He recalled that in the “red devils” there are several players who share or shared a dressing room with the Danish, as is the case of Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan.

“It was a difficult time in St. Petersburg. I cannot imagine what it was like in Copenhagen. We wish him, his family and the Danish team the best. We will pray for him,” he stressed.

As for the possibility that the match against Russia had been suspended, he assured: “I am only the coach. These are things that are not in my power.”

Regarding the victory over the Russians, he highlighted the role of Meunier in the victory, since he scored a goal and gave the third pass, despite being a substitute.

“Meunier has been impressive. His behavior as a teammate has been exemplary. That is the quality of the group. The 26 players are willing to do whatever it takes for the team,” he stressed.

