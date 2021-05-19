Eurocup: Roberto Mancini renews with the Italian National Team

Roberto Mancini He will continue as Italian coach until 2026, according to the contract signed this Monday with the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), a position to which the Iesi-born technician arrived in May 2018.

“It is an announcement (extension of the contract) on which we have been working for a long time. It is a project that requires time to be completed and we want to continue the work carried out in these three years”, said Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, in the press conference after the meeting of the federative board of directors,

Mancini, for his part, he was “very happy” for the renewal of his commitment to the FIGC.

“We are trying to carry out a job that has paid off. The fact of having achieved it and putting together a team that I like gives me a lot of satisfaction, and I am optimistic about the future. In a few years we will have the Eurocup, the final phase of the Nations League. and the World Cup, the objective is to win, even knowing that it will not be easy and that we will also need some fortune, “he said.

The 56-year-old coach became Italian coach on May 14, 2018, with a two-year contract, which included automatic renewal in the case of qualification for Euro 2020, which was achieved.

Roberto Mancini extended his contract as coach of the Italian National Team until the end of June 2026. In principle, he would be the coach in the next two Azzurri World Cups. pic.twitter.com/5DPm1a6G49 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 18, 2021

In addition to qualifying for Euro 2020, Mancini has managed to be the Italian coach with the best average points in the history of the ‘azzurri’, after setting a record of 11 consecutive wins in 2019.

During his time at the head of the national team, he has called up 76 players, of which he lined up 65; of them, 32 were debutants. In preparation for Euro 2020, the Italian team plans to play two friendly matches: against Sanmarino, on May 28 (Cagliari) and the Czech Republic, on June 4 (Bologna).

