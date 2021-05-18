Eurocup referees will focus on Turkey

05/18/2021

Act. At 10:24 CEST

Everything is perfectly organized for the European Championship that kicks off on June 11 and which will be the great event for national teams this summer. And that also includes the refereeing organization, the device and the concentration that will be carried out during the month of the European national team tournament.

As the SPORT newspaper has learned; the initial intention is to carry out a concentration of the entire arbitration establishment. Concentration, which has been a common trend in all previous tournaments, and which this time has been determined to be in Turkey. A country that, even though it will not host any game, does have a VAR center since it has been using this technology in its national competitions for a couple of seasons.

And there is also a confirmed date for this concentration to begin. It is about June 6. On that day, the nineteen elected field referees, their thirty-six assistants, the twenty-two referee who will perform the functions of VAR and AVAR during the matches, in addition to the 12 match officials, are summoned.

In principle, vaccination is ruled out before the Eurocup

The intention happens because the headquarters is installed in this country and from there they move to carry out their corresponding meetings. Let us remember that there are two Spanish referees appointed for the Eurocup. Is about Mateu lahoz Y From Cerro Grande, who will be accompanied by their respective line judges. Pau Cebrián Y Roberto Diaz next to the Valencian and Juan Carlos Yuste Y Roberto Alonso as companions of From Cerro Grande. In addition, then there are the four chosen to act as VAR and AVAR: It is about the canary Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, Martinez Munuera, Sánchez Martínez and Iñigo Prieto López de Cerain.

It is not ruled out that, in the event that the situation becomes complicated as a result of the pandemic and measures regarding international flights between the different countries are restricted, this initial scenario would have to be changed. Arrived at this situation, each referee with his team, in addition to those responsible for VAR, would travel from their country to each match where they would return once finished.

In addition, the possibility of vaccinating all of them once they reach the aforementioned concentration is initially ruled out. After a careful analysis, they do not want to expose themselves to the risk that could mean that any of them would have an adverse reaction to the vaccine, and all this with such a short margin from when they could be vaccinated (June 6 or 7) until the beginning of the competition. .