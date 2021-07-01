Eurocup referees swap Istanbul for London

07/01/2021 at 10:35 AM CEST

The referees of the Eurocup change their place of concentration this Thursday. Because today it is planned that all the refereeing teams still concentrated in Istanbul go to London, where they will continue to prepare this final of the national team tournament.

Initially, as the newspaper SPORT has learned, the 13 referees who are still concentrated after the departure of the first six after the dispute of the round of 16 are scheduled to move, including Mateu Lahoz. As we anticipated in the SPORT newspaper, along with the international one, the Swede also left Andreas Ekberg, the portuguese Artur Dias, the French Clement turpin, the Israeli Grinfeeld and romanian Kovacs.

It will be today Thursday, after the work session, when the referees and their assistants travel to London. The two referees designated for the first quarterfinal matches that begin tomorrow will no longer be on this plane.

It’s about english Michael Oliver, chosen for Switzerland – Spain together with the fourth Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan. And on the other hand the Slovenian Slavko Vincic that Belgium – Italy will whistle tomorrow with the Argentine as fourth referee Fernando Andrés Rapallini. Among the colleges who go to London is the Madrid Carlos Del Cerro Grande, that has not been designated for any match of the round of 16.

It is more than likely that these four referees who call the quarters will not return to London after their match. The initial idea from the refereeing establishment of the Eurocup is that, of the nine that will be in London from today, only six remain once the semifinals start next Tuesday, although it is not ruled out that the nine remain until the end initials.

Even if the intention is that there will be six refereeing teams that will distribute the semifinals and the final. The other three stay to participate as fourth collegiate or for any situation (possible case of COVID, injuries, etc.) that may arise. This final designation will also depend on the four selections that finally remain of the current eight. Because the normal thing is to discard the referees of the countries that are immersed in these semifinals.