Eurocup | Reactions, controversy, analysis and comments of Spain – Sweden, live

WHY WAS KARANKA HALLUCINATING WITH TRAORÉ?

Aitor karanka, former Spanish international and currently coach, coincided with Adama Traoré, summoned by Luis Enrique for this Eurocup, in the Middlesbrough. At that time, the Blaugrana squad started his second adventure in the Premier, after leaving Aston Villa. The Basque reveals to The Sun some unknown anecdotes and how he began to mold himself into the player he is today.

Play as a winger: “It seemed impossible when it arrived. Sometimes you find very good players who think they have reached the top, but Adama is the opposite. He never stops improving. His potential is amazing.

Tactical difficulties: “He had had a difficult time at Aston Villa where he struggled to adjust to life in Birmingham and struggled with injuries. The first thing I needed to do was build a relationship with him and then it was more about tactics and trying to correct the mistakes he was making. He was surprised because after a few meetings I didn’t say anything. I said, ‘Look, I’m tired because I’m always teaching you. Tell me where you should play.’ Then he knew everything, he would go to the blackboard and explain it. Everything. He knew what he had to do, but he didn’t do it in the games. “

‘Help’ by Valdés and Negredo: “One day Víctor Valdés and Álvaro Negredo came to my office and said: ‘Look, man, we feel that Adama is a little worried because you are always behind him. Can you give him freedom? Because you know that sometimes he is looking at you And we’re losing his creativity. ‘He got better and then he started making the right decisions. Before, he would do amazing things and then he would miss the last pass or shoot when he didn’t need to. “

Physical: “He didn’t work because he liked his body, but because he knew that the work he was doing was helping him improve as a soccer player.”