Eurocup | Reactions, controversy, analysis and comments of Spain – Poland, live

“I don’t drink alcohol, but I bet a beer Morata brand”

“Anything can happen but we always go out with the intention of winning. Any combination of the coach sounds good to me. We have 24 magnificent players and we have very good players.

Seville, Andalusia, Spain… all support. It is very important to add three points. Nwe focus on the turn of Busquets. Everything is very positive… I trust Luis enrqiue infinite. He is number one and we are fortunate to work with him.

(About Morata) He is an exceptional kid, like the rest. This debate is outside, but not in the Selection. The coach gave his numbers and few can repeat them.

When I was a player I didn’t like any manager to come in to talk to me. Of course, I have chatted with him and I have encouraged him. I have seen him well, calm down. I think he’s going to do well.

Today is good, less hot than the other day. The work that has been done in the field is spectacular. Perhaps it is not on the level of the other competitions in which matches were played here. It was a pity that it was not possible to play in Bilbao and we had to save the Spanish candidacy and bring it here. I think a great job has been done. “

Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, at Telecinco and COPE