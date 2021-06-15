Eurocup: Pedri sympathizes with Morata and fills him with praise after his failure against Sweden

The Spanish midfielder Pedri gonzalez assured that Alvaro Morata “He is calm” after being whistled at the premiere at Euro 2020 by the Spanish fans in La Cartuja, and he was convinced of a quick reaction with goals, thanks to the fact that he sees him “very strong in the head”.

The selection clothes Morata after what happened in the match against Sweden and the punishment of the whistles after forgiving a clear chance of scoring. Pedri joined the teammates who publicly support the Madrid striker.

Also read: Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen publishes his first message and photo of his cardiac arrest

“I see him well, he feels very good and is very strong in the head,” Pedri acknowledged at a press conference. “He is a great player, who gives us a lot. He is calm, he knows that goals come alone and I am sure that from now on they will enter him,” he said.

Pedri asked the fans to support the team in important moments of a European Championship in which he has high hopes: “I think it’s much better to play when people applaud you than when they whistle, I’ll stick with those who cheered us on because we’re doing to help much more to stay with the good than with the bad “.

“We have a very good group, things will come out on their own with time. Now we just have to think about Poland, I’m sure that if we play the same game they will enter and Morata if he is confident will know how to cope and I am sure that in the next game will score, “he said.

If Álvaro Morata scores the first goal against Sweden, I will raffle $ 1000 pesos or a jersey from Spain among all those who give RT and MG to this tweet and follow my company @picks_goat and my account @BullyingFutbol Draw ending the match. Lucky! pic.twitter.com/WeNaErtfvL – Bullying Futbolero (@BullyingFutbol) June 14, 2021

Pedri lived an unforgettable moment in his debut in a great tournament with Spain, becoming the youngest international to do so at 18 years old. “I did not imagine being here, much less starting the first match of the Eurocup. It is a dream for any child and I am grateful for the confidence that all the coaches have given me,” he said.

Spain was affected by the state of the La Cartuja lawn, although Pedri did not serve to justify the debut with a draw. “It is not an excuse, they have not tied us for the grass, but it is true that it was not in the best conditions. I hope that for the next game it is better and we can play our game,” he wished.

“It was a game that we dominated from beginning to end, we had many opportunities, they had two and we were lucky that they did not get them. If we continue to have chances, the goal will come in and we will do much better,” he analyzed.

Spain is already thinking of Poland, their match on the second day, in which Pedri showed great hope in a quick reaction: “We are Spain, we always have the demand to win. We are great favorites and we have to do the same, create many opportunities , the goals will come and we will add three points “.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content