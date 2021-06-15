Eurocup | Pedri: “Morata is very strong in the head, the goals will come alone”

Pedri, the youngest debutant in a continental competition with the National Team, has appeared before the press after the draw against Sweden. Support the Juve forward.

Grass: “First of all: the grass is no excuse. We have not drawn for that, but it could have been better. We hope that the next game will be better.”

Morata: “He feels very good. He is very strong in the head. He is a great player and he helps us a lot. The goals come alone and from now on they will enter alone.”

Whistles to Morata: “I think it’s much better to play when people applaud you than when you whistle. I want to keep the good things about the people who cheered us on.

Life a year ago: “I did not imagine being here, much less starting in the first game. I thank all the coaches who have given me their trust.”

Match balance: “For me it was a game that we dominated from start to finish. They had two, but luckily they didn’t get them. We made many opportunities, if we continue to have them, the goal will come in.”

Support in the locker room: “I get along very well with everyone on the squad. With Ferran I have a very good affinity, I talk about everything that happens to us.”

Criticism makes the group stronger: “We have a very good group and I think things will work out by themselves with time. You have to think about Poland and if we play the same game they will come in. Morata is confident enough and knows how to cope with the pressure.”

Congratulations on the debut: “Leo Messi has not written to me, he was playing his game. The messages that I like the most are those of his family. They are a shot of energy to continue trying to the maximum.”

Match against Poland: “We are Spain and we have the demand to win. We are big favorites. We have to create many opportunities and the goals will come.”