Eurocup: Ousmane Dembélé would miss the match against Portugal and the round of 16

The French national team it would have a sensible loss for the next parties, we speak of the attacker of the FC Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé, who entered the second half against Hungary and had to leave the field at 87, due to injury.

In a press conference, the French strategist, Didier Deschamps pointed out that Dembélé will have to undergo an analysis to confirm the seriousness of his injury; However, he was calm about the situation.

“We have to review, we will do tests. He had a knee tendon problem. Apparently it would be a hit, but we will go over it with the medical staff. I am not worried”

Hours later, the French newspaper, L’Equipe, revealed that the player could lose the next game against the Portuguese team, but the thing is not only there, since, his absence could extend until the round of 16 of the Eurocup.