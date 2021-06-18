Eurocup | Orsato will direct the Spain-Poland

Italian Daniele Orsato has been appointed to lead the Spain-Poland meeting on Saturday, corresponding to the second day of group E of the Eurocup, which will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Orsato will be assisted by Alessandro Giallatini and Fabiano Preti, the fourth official will be the French Stéphanie Frappart and the person in charge of the VAR the also Italian Massimiliano Irrati.

Born in Vicenza on November 23, 1975, he has been international since 2010, will direct his second meeting in this Eurocup, after England-Croatia played at Wembley (1-0).

Orsato has once led Spain, the 1-1 in Stuttgart against Germany with a goal at the end of José Gayá in the Nations League match, played on September 3 of last year.

Likewise, also refereed Poland against Germany in a friendly in September 2011 (2-2) and against Montenegro in a World Cup qualifying match played on October 8, 2017 (4-2).

As for continental competitions, he is a regular on Spanish teams. This campaign, among other encounters, led Chelsea’s triumphs over Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, which ended with the English team’s 2-0 triumphs and their corresponding classification.

Orsato was also the referee for the 2019-20 Champions League final played at the La Luz stadium in Lisbon, with Bayern Munich’s victory over Paris Saint Germain (1-0).

The Hungary-France match, which will also be played on Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, will be refereed by the Englishman Michael Oliver, with Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett as assistants, Polish Bartosz Frankowski as fourth official and English Chris Kavanagh in the VAR.

The other group F match, Portugal-Germany, to be played in Munich, will be led by Englishman Anthony Taylor. The linesmen will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn; the fourth official, the Serbian Srdjan Jovanovic; and as head of the VAR will be Stuart Attwell.