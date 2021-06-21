Eurocup news, results and last minute today

06/21/2021

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Scotland’s vital match against Luka Modric’s Croatia. The Chelsea player was the MVP against England on the second day of group D.

The Spanish right-winger, César Azpilicueta, has acknowledged that the team is confident of giving the stature against Slovakia: “We have to go step by step. It is not how it starts, but how it ends. This group has enough quality and confidence to improve and be able to face the challenges “.

The Spanish team exercised on Monday morning thinking about the vital duel against Slovakia. Those of Luis Enrique depend on themselves to achieve the ticket to the round of 16, but their final classification will depend on what happens in Sweden – Poland. Spain plays next Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé leaves the French camp after suffering a muscle injury against Hungary. In the next few days more tests will be carried out, but the player says goodbye to the Eurocup.

The match schedule for the day begins at 6:00 p.m. with North Macedonia – Netherlands and Ukraine – Austria, which complete the last match day of group C. The matches of group B, Russia – Denmark and Finland – Belgium , are disputed at 9:00 p.m.

