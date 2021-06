Eden Hazard, starter with Belgium

As confirmed by coach Roberto Martínez, Eden Hazard will start today for the first time in the Eurocup. Belgium needs the best version of the Real Madrid player. Hazard will be the main protagonist of a Belgian line-up with many rotations. This is the eleven against Finland: Courtois; Vermaelen, Boyata, Denayer; Chadli, De Bruyne, Witsel, Trossard; Eden Hazard, Lukaku and Trossard.