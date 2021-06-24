Eurocup: Míchel sends a message to dissidents in Spain

José Miguel Gonzálexz ‘Míchel’, International for Spain 67 times and who has played two World Cups (1986 and 1990) and a European Championship (1988) with La Roja, he wanted to send a dart to those who do not trust the Spanish National Team for the European Championship. “It usually happens that nobody trusts until then everyone feels involved “, Míchel wrote in one of his social networks.

The current Getafe coach He illustrated his message of support for Spain with a photo of one of the 21 goals he scored with the La Roja shirt, specifically one of his many to Belgium in Italy ’90.