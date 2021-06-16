Eurocup: Marko Arnautovic is sanctioned for insults to his teammates

Austrian striker Marko arnautovic has been sanctioned with one match by the UEFA disciplinary commission for insulting one of his rivals from North macedonia after scoring the third goal that gave Austria a 3-1 victory.

The 32-year-old, one of the Austrian team’s great attacking assets, will then be absent tomorrow in Amsterdam in the clash against Holland, likely to define the group, reported the Austrian Football Federation (ÖFB) in a statement.

Also read: Karime Pindter as queen shows off her attributes in ‘spicy’ photography

During the celebration of his goal, Arnautovic seemed to address one of his rivals with a racist and sexist insult, Ezgjan Alioski. The Macedonian player of Albanian origin said after the game that the Austrian, of Serbian origin, had apologized in the dressing room and that the matter was settled for him.

LAST MINUTE: Marko Arnautovic has been suspended for Austria’s game against the Netherlands for insulting another player after scoring a goal against North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/UYHAoh691M – Fut Lovers (@Amantesdelfut_) June 16, 2021

However, the federation of North macedonia in a formal protest to UEFA, he demanded a sanction against Arnautovic.

A Serbian tabloid newspaper claimed after the match that Arnautovic shouted: “I fuck your mother, shiptar”, a very derogatory word to refer to Albanians, although no other media, neither Austrian nor Serbian, have specified what the man shouted. soccer player.

# EURO2020

Austria won 3 to 1 yesterday, but what is being talked about for possible sanction was the OK gesture of “white supremacy” that Marko Arnautovic made with his hands and the insult “Sipatarsku” that he issued, which is a denigrating form and pejorative to refer to Albanians. pic.twitter.com/RJPdXj2b3P – Soccer and Politics (@FutboliPolitica) June 14, 2021

Arnautovic himself highlighted today, according to a statement from ÖFB, that he has “publicly apologized”, recalling that provocations from both sides took place during the match.

“But neither can provocations justify my behavior,” concluded the Chinese Shanghai Port player.

Forward Marko Arnautovic received a suspension date for insulting a North Macedonia player ❌ The Austrian will not be able to play tomorrow against the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/ZVd1n0Mbzp – The Graphic (@elgraficoweb) June 16, 2021

In addition, it announced that it will invest an additional 25,000 euros in an integration project, so that its “bad behavior also has a positive effect.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content