Eurocup: Marcus Berg confesses threats against him after failing in Spain vs Sweden

Swedish striker Marcus berg He has been the subject of insults and threats on social networks after missing a clear occasion last night in the Eurocup match against Spain, which ended 0-0, several Swedish media reported this Tuesday.

The forward of the Al Ain Emirati has received the support of his colleagues while the Swedish Federation considers filing a complaint.

Also read: Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen publishes his first message and photo of his cardiac arrest

“It’s very sad, we win and lose together,” forward Alexander Isak, the author of the pass that left Berg alone after a great play, told Aftonbladet. The attacker of the Real Sociedad emphasized that “sometimes you are lucky, other times not, it is nothing strange”.

THREATS TO MARCUS BERG, the SWEDEN striker who missed an empty goal against Spain. They have been reported to the police. See you at 15:10 in #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/PnuPtFA9Je – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 15, 2021

“It’s so ridiculous, so ridiculous. I’m not going to waste energy on that. I and the rest of the team know how important ‘Mackan’ is to us. These kinds of things are very low gestures,” goalkeeper Robin told the same media. Olsen.

The central veteran Andreas Granqvist, captain of the team, also showed his support on Instagram, posting a photo of the two hugging with the text: “King Marcus Berg, I will always support you.”

Marcus Berg has received death threats after yesterday’s open-door ruling after Alexander Isak’s great move. That these limits are reached leaves much to be desired by the fan of this sport and denotes that something is being done really wrong. Shameful and regrettable. pic.twitter.com/sLqVMYm8YC – World of Soccer (@ MundoDeFutbol02) June 15, 2021

The 34-year-old Berg has come under fire in the past for his bad scoring streak, although he has always had the confidence of coach Jan “Jannne” Andersson, who values ​​his work.

Sweden already experienced a similar episode in the World Cup in Russia, when midfielder Jimmy Durmaz received many insults on social networks for committing the foul that allowed Germany to defeat Sweden in discount in a group stage match.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content