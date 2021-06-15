Eurocup: Manuel Neuer sends warning to the Selection of France

The goal and captain of the german national team, Manuel Neuer, said that he and his companions are aware of the virtues of France, starting with the offensive class of Kyllian Mbappé, and that they have great respect for tomorrow’s rival, although he added that he believes that respect is mutual.

“We know about the virtues of Mbappé and the others. Naturally we have respect but I think mutual respect,” Neuer said at the virtual press conference prior to the game.

“We know that they have great players in their ranks. But we also know that we are an uncomfortable team for any rival. I already said that we have respect but that does not mean that we will not do everything to win the game, he added.

Neuer He said on the other hand that he personally arrives at the Eurocup in a completely different situation from the one he arrived at in the last World Cup, after having suffered a long injury that had prevented him from preparing with the group.

“Before Russia I had to take care of myself a lot, to recover to be able to be and I did. But I could not take care of the team much,” he said.

“Now it’s different, I’ve played the preparation games and I’ve been able to be with the group and take care of the others as captain.