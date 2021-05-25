Eurocup: main casualties of figures due to injury or technical decision | National teams

There are two and a half weeks until the start of the Eurocup, the teams begin to unveil their squad lists and in this sense the number of absent stars grows more and more.

.

Either for medical reasons or purely sports decisions, the maximum tournament of the ‘Old Continent’ will not be able to have world-renowned footballers. Here we make a count of several cases, but since not all the national teams have given their final list, the number could increase as the days go by.

Spain: Without a doubt, the selection that is on everyone’s lips. First because it is the last to deliver its squad list, second because its great captain, Sergio Ramos, was not called by coach Luis Enrique and third because it is the first time in history that a Real Madrid player has not been called up.

In this order of ideas, the great absentees are: Ramos (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta) and Jesús Navas (Sevilla). The first two due to injury, the others due to technical decision.

France: The world champion has a lot of players out of the call, mostly because of the quality of her players. They have too much to choose from. What is popularly called “a nice problem” for technician Deschamps.

The big absentees are: Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Nabil Fekir (Real Betis), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) and Anthony Martial (Manchester United ). Both Mendy and Martial are out of the Cup due to physical problems.

Germany: Joachim Löw’s team will have almost his entire gala team in its ranks, with two exceptions. Both Marc André Ter Stegen and Marco Reus said goodbye.

The Barcelona goalkeeper was ruled out for recovering from his injury, while the Borussia Dortmund striker said he was tired and needed a break.

Norway: The selection that many wanted to see for its number of young stars. Unfortunately, he did not make it past the ‘playoffs’ and for that reason they will have to watch the tournament on television.

In this sense, the great absences will be on the attack front: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) and Joshua King (Everton).

Serbia: They came from eliminating Norway in the previous phase and in the final duel, against all odds, they fell against Scotland. Thus the things, lower for the international tournament.

Those absent are: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter), Luka Jovic (Frankfurt) and Filip Kostić (Frankfurt).

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The Bosnians were others who were left out in the previous qualifying rounds. His executioner was the modest Northern Ireland, from the penalty mark kicks.

With the above, the Euro will not have Miralem Pjanic (FC Barcelona) or Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) in the stadiums

As for the unique cases, there are of all types. Regarding those who did not qualify are Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid) and Kostas Manolas (Greece / Naples); Regarding the injured, they appear Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden / AC Milan), Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool) and Axel Witsel (Belgium / Borussia Dortmund). In Italy, Marco Verratti (PSG) is doubtful.