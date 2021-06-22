Eurocup | Luis Enrique, on a possible resignation: “Are you kidding me? I’m thinking of renewing”

Luis Enrique has spoken with Deportes Cuatro in the preview of the match against Slovakia. The Asturian, for his part, assures that “you don’t have to ask the fans, you have to give them”.

Sensations: “We are very well and prepared. But we can fail, it is one of the possibilities, I hope not.”

Changes: “There may be changes and there may not be. Whichever you choose is ready.”

Analysis of previous matches: “They have been two games in which we have been better, but we have missed the icing on the goal.”

Group: “It is still the best group. I would stay 30 days more focused.”

Hobby: “The fans need us to give them encouragement. You don’t have to ask the fans, you have to give them.”

Words Van der Vaart: “We have indifference.”

Better to pass as first or secondor: “With passing, I would settle.”

Slovakia: “I expect a very closed Slovakia, they are worth the draw.”

Optimism: “Luis Enrique was born optimistic and will die optimism”.

Resignation in case of loss: You’re kidding? I’m thinking of renewing. “

Busquets, on the words of Van der Vaart: “I could portray him by the memories in the field”

Doubts: “I understand that there are doubts after two draws. I have been lucky to win tournaments and both times we played it in the last matches.”

Goal foul: “We have to improve in front of the goal, but it would be more worrying if we did not create them. We have to be more forceful in defense.”

To get better: “When we have a bit of luck in attack, we will improve. We are working well and we are sure that we will win.”

Van de Vaart: “I do not understand that he speaks like that for two minutes of glory. He has only been portrayed, I could portray him with what he has done in the field, but I prefer not to. People like that do not deserve us to enter.”