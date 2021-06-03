Eurocup: Luis Enrique explodes after being questioned about the absence of Sergio Ramos

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, made it clear that all the explanations about the absence of the captain of the selection Sergio Ramos Eurocup He gave them the day he offered the list, and did not speak about the decision to summon the injured Adama Traoré.

“What interests me is the selection. In the presentation I spent all the time giving the explanation, I do not know if it convinces or not, but it is the explanation and there is no other,” he said at a press conference about the Real Madrid defender.

Luis Enrique did not explain the reason why Adama was called up knowing the muscle problems he had suffered in the last game with his club, while Ramos, recovered from his injuries, was not called.

“I am focused on the Eurocup, I focus on the performance that we can give in the field of juice and the rest matters little to me,” he said.

