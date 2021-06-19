Eurocup: Luis Enrique entangled with the goals, obvious to Mayoral and they remind him of Gerard Moreno’s 30

Luis Enrique wanted to take pressure off the national team forwards due to the lack of a goal in the debut against Sweden (the only goalless draw of the European Championship with England-Scotland). “The responsibility for the goal lies with all the players. We are a purely offensive team. I don’t understand why a couple of players should be held so responsible. We have called up the four Spaniards with the most goals this season in all competitions: Morata, Gerard, Oyarzabal and Ferran“.

An attempt by the Spanish coach to give full confidence to the team’s forwards but Luis Enrique ‘played’ with the figures and overlooked that there are several players who have scored more goals than any of the four he mentioned. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) and Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) have scored 13 goals this 2020-2021. A little lower than other Spanish forwards. Iago Aspas has scored 14 goals for Celta. WhileBorja Mayoral has sharpened his aim with 17 goals with Roma. It is true that if we count the games played with the national team during the 2020-2021 season, Ferran shoots at 18 goals, after his hat-trick against Germany and goals against Georgia and Kosovo. While, Oyarzabal would reach 15 targets, after seeing the door against Switzerland and Germany, which makes have more goals, for example, than the ‘Príncipe de las Bateas’ but not Borja Mayoral.

Yes, Luis Enrique was right with the two presumable ‘9’ of the selection. Álvaro Morata, 20 goals with the Juventus shirt plus another two with La Roja, and Gerard Moreno, 30 goals with Villarreal (plus two with Spain) are the undisputed leaders of the Hispanic ranking. The rest of the list continues like this: Mayoral (17); Rafa Mir (16); Jorge Molina (15); Iago Aspas, Morales, Roger Martí and Soldado (14).

Gerard Moreno, in the Top-5 with 30 goals

The Asturian coach too He threw numbers to defend the scoring ability of Álvaro Morata when he plays with the Selection. “There is only one player in the history of the National Team who has scored more goals than Morata in his caps: Villa. Raúl and Torres in their first 40 games had fewer goals. There is only one with more goals than Morata at the international level: Kane. Mbappé, Werner, Griezmann, Lukaku, Lewandowski or Bale have fewer goals than Morata in their first 40 games “.

After showing that Morata is above Raúl and Torres in La Roja, Joaquín Maroto, from As, reminded the coach that this season the only eligible forward who has surpassed the 30-goal barrier and who is in the Top-5 of forwards in this European Championship is Gerard Moreno. Only Lewandowski (48); Mbappe (42); Cristiano Ronaldo (36) and Harry Kane (33) have seen the door more times than the Villarreal forward. In this campaign, Gerard Moreno has been at the height of Lukaku or Benzema, both with 30 goals with their clubs.

Gerard Moreno was a substitute in the first match of the Eurocup against Sweden despite being the striker with the most goals of the campaign: 30 with Villarreal and two with Spain. The Villarreal forward was called up for the first time with Spain by Robert Moreno, in October 2019. Then, Luis Enrique ignored him in the first list of his second stage (he preferred Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran, Ansu Fati and Oyarzabal first). Precisely, the contagion by coronavirus of the latter allowed Luis Enrique to re-catch Gerard Moreno. Since then he has been a fixture for the coach.