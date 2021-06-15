Eurocup: Lineups of Spain – Sweden of Day 1

06/14/2021

On at 19:59 CEST

The Spanish team debuts this Monday night against Sweden in a European Championship that means a new beginning for the ‘Red’. Luis Enrique commands this new era with a multitude of late-stage debutants and a youthful squad. Pedri, Jordi Alba and a Sergio Busquets in quarantine after testing positive for COVID, are the only representatives of FC Barcelona. In front, Spain will have a depleted Sweden without its props in attack Ibrahimovic (injured knee) and Kulusevski (positive for COVID). Janne Andersson’s team will base its weapons on the collective and on an Alexander Isak who has had a great season at Real.

The ‘Red’ needs to start by adding three points not only to start off on the right foot in the face of the fight for the leadership, but to gain confidence after a few days full of uncertainty after the positive of ‘Busi’ and the subsequent management and with a team that has much to prove yet.

For the opening match at La Cartuja, ‘Lucho’ has chosen the following eleven: Unai Simón, Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Morata.